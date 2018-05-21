Johannesburg - Renault SA has revamped its Sandero line-up by replacing the flagship Stepway Dynamique with the new Sandero Plus, R5000 more expensive than its predecessor, but amped up with some new features. The entry-level Sandero Expression and similar-specced Stepway Expression are unchanged, and Renault South Africa has held their prices at R171 900 and R186 900 respectively, but the new Stepway Plus retails for R206 900, versus the Dynamique’s R201 900.

The Stepway Plus has all the exclusive features of the outgoing Dynamique - power windows all round, side airbags, electric side mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite navigation and rear parking sensors, and Renault MediaNav, an integrated onboard multimedia system with an 18cm touchscreen, with leather seats as an option.

To this the new Stepway Plus adds a reversing camera, special badging and trim, and two-tone 16 inch wheel covers that were designed to look just like alloys.

All Sanderos share the same all-aluminium 898cc turbopetrol three, rated for 66kW at 5250 revs and 135Nm at 2500rpm, 90 percent of which is available from 1650rpm, It drives the front wheels via a five-speed manual ‘box; performance is quoted at 0-100km/h in 11.1 seconds and top speed at 169km/h.

Prices include a five-year or 150 000km warranty and a two-year or 30 000km service plan. Service intervals are 15 000km

PRICING

Sandero Expression 66kW / 135Nm R171 900 Sandero Stepway Expression 66kW / 135Nm R186 900 Sandero Stepway Plus 66kW / 135Nm R206 900