Paris - Renault has revealed the Trophy version of its latest Megane RS and not only does it get the usual track-focused chassis trickery that one expects with the Trophy label, but it’s also been treated to a useful performance upgrade. Beneath the bonnet is an upgraded version of Renault’s new 1.8-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine, giving Trophy drivers 220kW to play with, versus 205kW in the ‘standard’ RS. Torque has been increased to from 390Nm to 400Nm in the six-speed manual model and 420Nm in versions fitted with the six-speed dual-clutch ETC transmission.

Oh, and this is officially the fastest RenaultSport production car ever, the company quoting a 0-100km/h time of 5.7 seconds and top speed of 260km/h.

As with the milder RS, power goes to the front wheels, and RenaultSport’s four-wheel-steering system is fitted.

For sportier handling the Trophy does however get the Cup chassis as standard, boasting stiffer suspension and a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential. Also part of the deal are 19-inch ‘Jerez’ alloy wheels and new bi-material front brake discs.

If you want more body-hugging support through the twisties, the Trohpy will be exclusively available with new Alcantara upholstered Recaro front seats that are positioned 20mm lower to the ground than the standard seats.

The standard Megane RS is launching in South Africa next month, but fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Trophy version with local timing as yet unconfirmed.

IOL Motoring



