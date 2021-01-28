Renault reveals new Kiger compact SUV, and it’s coming to South Africa
MUMBAI - Renault has pulled the covers off its new Kiger compact SUV, and it’s set to reach South African shores around the third quarter of 2021.
Built on the CMF-A+ platform, the Indian-built Kiger is related to the Nissan Magnite, which is also due to go on sale locally soon. But while both SUVs share similar dimensions, measuring just under four metres in length, the exterior styling is sufficiently differentiated - with the Renault taking on some design cues from the latest Captur, particularly at the back end. Up front we see a two-tier lighting system that reminds us of the recently facelifted Kwid.
Turbo power
At this stage it’s not clear which engine options will be offered in South Africa, but for the record buyers in India get to choose between a normally aspirated 1-litre unit with 53kW and 96Nm and a turbocharged version that’s good for 74kW and 160Nm.
Both are paired with five-speed manual transmissions as standard, and a CVT gearbox is an option with the turbo engine, while the normally aspirated unit can be paired with an AMT automated manual gearbox.
Roomiest cabin in class?
Moving inside, the Kiger claims to offer segment-leading levels of occupant space, including rear legroom, while the boot has a very generous 405 litre capacity.
On the tech front, depending on the model, features include a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 17.8cm configurable TFT instrument cluster, an Arkamys 3D sound system and white ambient lighting.
Watch this space for more local information nearer to launch.