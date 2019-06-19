Delhi, India - Renault is entering the budget MPV market with its first-ever Triber, and it is anticipated to hit local shores in 2020, according to Renault South Africa. Based on the company’s CMF-A architecture that also underpins the Kwid, the Triber was primarily designed for the Indian market. It measures just under four metres in length and is said to offer comfortable seating for up to seven adults. With all three rows in place, boot space is limited to 84 litres, but the boot will swallow 625 litres in five-seat configuration.

The cabin offers all the gadgets you could want at this level, including a 20.3cm Media Nav touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free Smart Access Card and digital instrument cluster.

The Triber is powered by Renault’s familiar 1-litre, three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 53kW and 95Nm. It can be mated to either a five-speed manual or automated transmission.

Like its smaller Kwid cousin, the Triber has a chunky, SUV inspired design and above-average ground clearance of 182mm, which will make it suitable for rougher dirt roads.

“Our goal with Triber was to design a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of our customers,” said Renault design VP Laurens van den Acker.

“Triber is true to the Indian values of conviviality and sharing, which are the same in Renault. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all.

“We are very proud of our latest breakthrough, which turned a length challenge into a miracle within 4 meters!”

South African specifications and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



