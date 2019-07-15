Johannesburg - Renault wants to paint the town (and bush) red with a new Duster edition called the TechRoad. Replacing the Dynamique 4x2 model, the TechRoad is set apart by new (mainly red) styling details outside and in, while it also introduces a new Fusion Red colour option, which Renault expects will be particularly popular with buyers.

But regardless of what exterior hue you choose, the TechRoad comes with new diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels with red centre caps as well as red strips on the black mirrors and TechRoad badging.

Inside the model gets new seat upholstery with - you guessed it - red highlights and red detailing on the dashboard, console and inner door panels.

The TechRoad starts at R293 900, which is a R5000 premium over the previous Dynamique model.

The new spec grade is available only in 4x2 guise, powered by Renault’s 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine. In manual guise the engine produces 66kW and 210Nm, but opt for the EDC dual-clutch model and you get a more powerful version of the aforementioned engine, with outputs of 80kW and 250Nm.

The TechView comes standard with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as satellite navigation and a reverse camera.

The rest of the Duster range continues as before, with a 1.6 petrol model waving the entry-level flag, a 1.5 dCi 4x4 offering some off-road ability and the range-topping 1.5 dCi Prestige EDC 4x2 serving as the most luxurious model.

All Dusters are sold with a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and three-year/45 000km service plan.

RANGE AND PRICES

1.6 Expression 4x2 - R255 900

1.5 dCi TechRoad 4x2 - R293 900

1.5 dCi TechRoad EDC 4x2 - R327 900

1.5 dCi Dynamique 4x4 - R327 900

1.5dCi Prestige EDC 4x2 - R340 900

IOL Motoring



