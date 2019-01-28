Paris - Renault is revealing its new-generation Clio in stages, in hope of keeping it trending for longer, so for now we only get to see the new hatchback’s cabin. The outgoing, fourth-generation Clio made waves in the compact hatch world with its striking exterior design, but inside the cabin it played second fiddle to Volkswagen’s Polo, which was considerably classier inside.

Now Renault appears to be playing catch-up with the interior design of the fifth-generation Clio, which certainly looks to be a huge improvement in terms of perceived quality, which designers claim to have prioritised along with driving station ergonomics. The new Clio boasts soft-touch door, dashboard and centre console panels as well as “meticulously finished furnishings” as Renault puts it.

Like some of the modern Audi products, the Clio gets a full-length vertical air vent strip, intersected by a brand new portrait-orientated, 23.6cm touchscreen, which is twice the size of the previous screen and the biggest ever in a Renault. It incorporates the latest version of Renault’s EasyLink connected operating system.

The Clio also features a TFT digital instrument cluster for the first time, available in 17.8cm, 23.6cm and 25.4cm sizes.

Customers can add a splash of colour to their cabins, through eight available interior design schemes and available mood lighting in eight different colours.

“The interior has undergone a true revolution, with a considerable improvement in perceived quality, greater sophistication and technology,” claims Renault Senior Vice President Laurens van den Acker.

The exterior design, which will be revealed on Tuesday, is said to be more of an evolution however, with Renault admitting that it’s best to stick to ‘mature’ a winning formula than reinvent the wheel in that regard.

“Designed according to the ‘Evolution and Revolution’ principle, the all-new Clio rewrites the rule book with more mature body styling and an entirely revamped interior. Featuring more sculpted lines and a more assertive front end, the new Clio gains in vitality and modernity while remaining instantly recognisable, despite the fact that it comprises 100% new parts.”

The new Clio is due in South Africa in late 2019 or early 2020.

Watch this space on Tuesday, January 29, for the Clio's exterior reveal.

IOL Motoring



