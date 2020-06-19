Renault's Koleos SUV lands in SA with a subtle refresh
Johannesburg - Renault’s refreshed Koleos SUV has landed in South Africa, but you won’t have an easy time spotting the differences.
In fact, so subtle is this facelift that some of the pictures supplied are photoshopped versions of the pre-facelift model. But look carefully and you will see a redesigned lower bumper as well as a much cooler set of alloy wheels, measuring 18 inches in diameter.
Renault has also made subtle changes to the grille, while the rear end gets a redesigned lower bumper.
Under the bonnet, the familiar 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine soldiers on, with outputs listed at 126kW and 233Nm. This is, of course, the same engine that you’ll find in the Nissan X-Trail, upon which the Koleos is based, and thankfully the French SUV has also inherited the Nissan’s acclaimed all-wheel drive system with 4WD Lock mode. This only applies to the range-topping model though, with the other two variants sending their power to the front wheels.
For the record, the Koleos has a ground clearance of 210mm.
The cabin also carries over unaltered, and spec-wise, Renault continues to offer a choice between Expression and Dynamique trim grades.
The base Expression comes with dual-zone climate control as standard, as well as rear ventilation, six airbags and ESC stability control.
The range-topping Dynamique adds things like a powered tailgate, leather seats with electric adjustment upfront, keyless start, blind spot warning and tyre pressure monitoring.
Both have touchscreen infotainment systems with Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, but whereas the Expression comes with a more conventional 17.8cm horizontal screen, the Dynamique packs a 22cm vertical screen.
All models are sold with a five-year/150 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.
RENAULT KOLEOS PRICING
2.5 Expression CVT 4x2 - R424 900
2.5 Dynamique CVT 4x2 - R474 900
2.5 Dynamique CVT 4x4 - R514 900