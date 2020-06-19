Renault's Koleos SUV lands in SA with a subtle refresh

Johannesburg - Renault’s refreshed Koleos SUV has landed in South Africa, but you won’t have an easy time spotting the differences.

In fact, so subtle is this facelift that some of the pictures supplied are photoshopped versions of the pre-facelift model. But look carefully and you will see a redesigned lower bumper as well as a much cooler set of alloy wheels, measuring 18 inches in diameter.

Renault has also made subtle changes to the grille, while the rear end gets a redesigned lower bumper.

Under the bonnet, the familiar 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine soldiers on, with outputs listed at 126kW and 233Nm. This is, of course, the same engine that you’ll find in the Nissan X-Trail, upon which the Koleos is based, and thankfully the French SUV has also inherited the Nissan’s acclaimed all-wheel drive system with 4WD Lock mode. This only applies to the range-topping model though, with the other two variants sending their power to the front wheels.

For the record, the Koleos has a ground clearance of 210mm.