Affalterbach - This is it. After more teaser shots than the world knew what to do with, this is the new four-door Mercedes-AMG GT in all its camo-free glory. It’s officially the first four-door car developed autonomously by the Mercedes-AMG division. Think of it as a CLS on steroids, of sorts. In fact, this car and the CLS are so close in concept that the latter will not get a ‘63’ AMG variant as the two could clash.

Talking numbers, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is available in three variants: GT 63 S and GT 63 - both featuring V8 power - and there’s a GT 53 that gets the most potent version of Merc’s new straight-six engine.

The range-topping GT 63 S 4Matic+ is the most powerful production Mercedes currently for sale. With 470kW on tap at 5500-6500rpm and 900Nm from 2500rpm, it even humbles the 463kW V12 SL65. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds and a 315km/h top speed.

The ‘tame’ version, namely the GT 63 4Matic+ without the ‘S’, is still good for 430kW, 800Nm, a 3.4-second 0-100 and 310km/h top speed.

Both use AMG’s 4-litre V8 assisted by a pair of turbochargers mounted inside the V, and the engine also features cylinder deactivation as well as active engine mounts in the case of the ‘S’ version. The V8 is mated to AMG’s Speedshift ‘MCT’ 9-speed multi-clutch gearbox.

At the bottom of the range is the GT 53 4Matic+, powered by a 320kW/520Nm 3-litre straight-six, paired with an ‘EQ Boost’ starter-alternator that can provide an additional 16kW and 250Nm of boost, while also powering the 48-volt on-board power supply. This model also gets the more conventional nine-speed AMG Speedshift ‘TCT’ torque converter gearbox.

As the ‘4Matic+’ badge lets on, all versions are fitted with AMG’s permanent all-wheel-drive with fully variable torque distribution. The 63 S gets a ‘Drift Mode’ as standard, allowing purely rear-driven slip-sliding joy, but this is at least available as an option on the other models.

The V8-powered cars get AMG Ride Control+ multi-chamber air suspension as standard, while the six-cylinder GT 53 makes do with steel springs, albeit with adjustable dampers.

The V8s are also set apart by active rear-wheel steering (an option in the six-cyl) and the S gets an electronically controlled locking rear differential to suppress slip on the inner wheel.

High-performance braking systems are a given at this level, but buyers seeking the ultimate in stopping power can order a ceramic braking system.

Although still designed around the necessary constraints of an acceptably practical four-door configuration, AMG’s stylists have infused as much of the two-door GT sports car’s design language as possible, with a long, low-slung bonnet, broad shoulders, fastback roofline and slim tail lights setting it apart from your ordinary sports sedan. Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches in diameter and buyers can choose from a wide range of designs.

V8 versions can be told apart by more prominent lower air intakes (featuring three horizontal louvres), a larger diffuser and trapezoidal tailpipe trims.

Inside the four-door GT follows the latest Merc trends with a Widescreen Cockpit that places two 31.2 high-res displays alongside each other.

This set-up is standard in V8 models and optional in the six. Drivers can choose from three different display styles for the digital interface, namely ‘Classic’, ‘Sport’ and the new ‘Supersport’ option. Another highlight is the AMG-specific steering wheel with Touch Control buttons that allow the entire infotainment system to be controlled via finger swipes.

Buyers wanting space for three rear seat passengers can opt for a conventional bench seat, while those seeking a plusher set-up for two can choose between two, individual two-seater options, one offering a touchpad screen between the seats that allows ‘backseat drivers’ to control a variety of aspects, including climate control and ambient lighting.

