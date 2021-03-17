Revealed: BMW’s first-ever i4 is ready to take on the Tesla Model 3

MUNICH - BMW has pulled the covers off its i4 electric car and it’s ready to take a slice of the Tesla Model 3’s pie.

Appearing to be based on the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 will be rolled out to various global markets during the course of 2021.

The German carmaker hasn’t released all the technical details as yet, but we do know that it will offer a range of variants including an M Performance model. This flagship model will be good for 390kW, and a 0-100km/h sprint time of around four seconds.

As for the all-important battery range, BMW claims its new saloon will cover up to 590km between charges, on the WLTP cycle.

BMW has yet to show us inside the new i4, but the company says it will be among the first vehicles to feature its all-new iDrive system, and judging by the similarities between the i4 concept car’s cabin and the new iDrive image released earlier this week, there’s a good chance that the i4’s dashboard will look a lot like the one you see below.