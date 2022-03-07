REVIEW: New BMW 2-Series Coupe is at the core of the brand’s ethos

Launch review: New BMW 2 Series (2022) Cape Town - The heritage here is clear, harping back to the BMW 2002 that has become a classic since it was introduced in the 1970s as BMW’s first turbo charged engine.

Unlike other BMW models, the new 2 Series Coupe retains the original single unit circular design adaptive LED headlights and thankfully “that” grille is absent, the more traditional kidney shaped one keeping things on an even keel. The grille is fitted with slats that open automatically as and when the engine requires extra cooling and remains closed otherwise to improve the car’s aerodynamics. The 3D designed rear lights at the outer extremes of the rear, along with the spoiler lip of the boot, certainly give the 2 Series a distinctive flavour while the long bonnet, short overhangs and set back passenger compartment amplify its sporty demeanour.

There are currently three models available with the BMW M240i xDrive at the top of the pile along with the 220i and 220d. Hopefully there’ll be an M2 on its way soon to complete what many say is probably the group’s best driver’s car model range. The wheelbase is 51mm longer than the outgoing model and the car has a wider track (54mm at the front and 31mm at the rear, the M240i 63mm at the front and 35mm at the rear) while standing 28mm lower. That all equates to better handling and a more aggressive stance which can clearly be seen when it starts to reflect in your rear-view mirror as it closes in on you.

The interior, as you would expect from BMW, is all quality with leather, soft touch surfaces, faux polished aluminium, low seats that enhance its sporty character and the digital instrument cluster not dissimilar to the 3 and 4-Series. There’s nothing to really distinguish between the different models and some more zoosh in the range topper would not have been out of place. The infotainment system, once you’ve got used to the BMW operating system, is easy to use with good resolution and is Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatible.

BMW also has a subscription service which allows you to add options to your car as and when you need it and then allows you to unsubscribe when you don’t want or need them anymore. It’s all very high tech that also has the ability to do over-the-air updates. Powered by the glorious straight six 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine giving the flagship model 285kW and 500Nm it will get to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds .

The 220i has a 2.0-litre petrol four cylinder turbo charged mill under the bonnet with 135kW and 300Nm while the tried and well-trusted 220d two-stage turbo diesel with 48V mild hybrid technology provides 140kW and 400Nm that will reach 100km in seven seconds, 0.5 seconds quicker than its petrol sibling. All three are coupled to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic sports transmission as well as paddles should you wish to have your own control. While the 220i and 220d are driven by the rear wheels, the M240i has the xDrive fitted albeit with rear wheel bias. Combined with changes to the tweaked chassis, two-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle and optional adaptive M suspension it’s an exciting drive as we found out on the launch route in the Western Cape.

The engine loves to rev leaving behind it a fantastic soundtrack as it moves through the gears picking up speed effortlessly. Dabbing the brakes before entering a corner it quickly slows down before settling in with little or no body roll as you exit with your foot hard on the accelerator with the xDrive keeping things steady throughout. The seats provide ample support through the twisties and the chunky steering wheel ensures direct steering with decent feedback. The M240i is definitely the fun one in the range and the more dynamic to drive. I reckon the 220d is the most balanced and the all-rounder in the range.

Sure, it doesn’t have the all-out speed and agility but it’s still enough to put a smile on your face and in a straight line it’s no slouch at all. I found the gearbox well-suited to its power delivery, more so than the 220i which did a lot of gear changing while hustling along through some of the mountain passes. One thing that struck us in all three variations was how quiet the interior is. Even with a strong wind all we really heard were the side view mirrors and on rough tar surfaces the noise dampening is excellent. As you would expect there’s all the necessary safety aids and driving assistance aids including lane change warning which took us a while to figure out how to disable it as a result of occasionally getting too close to the painted lines as we took the cars through their paces.

The new BMW 2-Series Coupe is probably the least polarising in the automaker’s stable yet it still provides a large dollop of fun factor and driving dynamics, something that was always at the core of BMW’s ethos. It comes with a comprehensive warranty and a five-year/100 000km motorplan. Pricing: BMW 2 Series (March 2022)

BMW 220i Coupe: R771 900 BMW 220d Coupe: R819 278 BMW M240i xDrive: R1 062 420