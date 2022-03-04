REVIEW: Opel Zafira Life arrives in SA as a value-packed alternative to the Kombi

Johannesburg - The Opel Zafira is back in South Africa and if it doesn’t look familiar to you it’s because this MPV’s family tree has just been shaken in a big way. Simply put, the new, fourth-generation Zafira is nothing like the ones you knew before. The first three generations of the Opel Zafira were compact MPVs that were based on the Opel Astra (there was even an OPC version, remember?), but the new one that you see here is actually a far bigger offering with commercial vehicle routes. Now a fully fledged member of the Stellantis family, the Zafira Life is closely related to the Peugeot Expert and Traveller models, as well as the Citroen SpaceTourer, Fiat Scudo and Toyota ProAce.

Now a significantly larger MPV, alongside its Vivaro panel van twin, the Opel Zafira Life - which measures 5306mm in length and sits on a 3275mm wheelbase - is somewhat longer than the Volkswagen Kombi and slightly larger than Hyundai’s new Staria. Given that its basic design was conceived for multiple brands, the Opel does look somewhat generic, but it is pleasing to the eye nonetheless. Opel is offering two spec variants in South Africa, with the eight-seat Edition priced at R749 900 and the lavishly equipped seven-seat Elegance costing R869 900. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 110kW and 370Nm. We spent some time with both models on a route through the Magaliesburg region of Gauteng, and while we were satisfied with the overall performance of the engine and standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Zafira’s commercial vehicle origins became apparent on tar surfaces that were less than smooth.

Although the ride quality is comfortable, chassis insulation is wanting and on these sections we also heard creaks and rattles from the back of the cabin. But in fairness, this is par for the course for an LCV-based people mover, and the real problem here is that Hyundai’s new Staria has moved the goalposts with refinement levels that are vastly superior to anything we’ve experienced in this segment. However, we must keep in mind that the Hyundai is somewhat more expensive, especially when we’re talking of the high-spec variants, which cost up to R1.1 million. If you’re willing to give up some open road refinement, there is some seriously good value to be had with the Opel. The Edition model is aimed at families and standard fare includes dual zone climate control upfront, as well as rear air conditioning, cruise control, tinted windows, automatic windscreen wipers and a six-speaker, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera.

While the base model gets all the basics right, the Elegance variant packs on the luxury in a big way. Standard features include dual-powered sliding side doors, panoramic glass roof, full leather seat upholstery, massage function for the two front seats, 10-speaker infotainment system with amplifier and built-in navigation, adaptive cruise control, Active Lane Departure Warning, Speed Sign Detection and Forward Brake Assist. The Elegance model is aimed at business customers as well as families seeking extra luxury and the rear seat functionality is also different. Here the Edition model’s three-seat middle bench makes way for two individual ‘VIP’ seats that can be swivelled 180-degrees for face-to-face interaction and there’s also a folding picnic table. That said, there isn’t really a lot of knee room in this configuration, even with the third row slid backwards on its rails. Packing lots of gear for your holidays won’t be an issue in the Zafira Life as it has a luggage capacity of 1060 litres, even with all seven or eight seats in place. That’s more than double what you get in a midsize SUV.

