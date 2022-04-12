‘Road and track friendly’ Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica bridges gap between EVO and STO

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - If the Lamborghini Huracán EVO is too tame for your liking but the STO is a tad too hardcore, you might find the perfect blend in the new ‘Tecnica’ model that was revealed on Tuesday. Designed to bridge the gap between EVO and STO, Lamborghini says the new Huracán Tecnica was developed for drivers seeking driving enjoyment and lifestyle perfection on both road and track.

Story continues below Advertisment

Unlike the EVO and as per the STO, the Huracán Tecnica is rear-wheel driven, and it shares the latter’s uprated version of Lamborghini’s high-revving 5.2-litre V10 engine, which thumps out 470kW and 565Nm. With that and a flat enough right foot you can expect to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Helping it to achieve the best balance between on-road comfort and and track agility is a model-specific suspension system, rear-wheel direct steering, a recalibrated LDVI vehicle dynamics system and “distinctly tuned” driving modes. In Strada mode, the vehicle’s rear-wheel-steering system provides stability and manoeuvrability, complemented by the torque vectoring. In short, the engine and gearbox are both tuned for comfortable everyday driving.

Flick over to Sport mode and the Tecnica promises “maximum driving fun” from the rear-wheel steering’s enhanced oversteer and the enhanced slip threshold of the P-TCS. Throttle response is sharpened too and the seven-speed gearbox promises a more “tactile and emotive” shift, Lamborghini says. But it’s in Corsa mode that this Lamborghini’s race spirit is awoken. Here the powertrain is calibrated to provide optimised track-oriented throttle response and the fastest gearshifts, with the vehicle demonstrating maximum precision and agility from all dynamic systems. “The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself,” Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann enthused.

Story continues below Advertisment