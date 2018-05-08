Goodwood, England - Rolls-Royce has released a teaser pic of its first-ever SUV, the Cullinan, ahead of its global reveal that’s scheduled for this coming Thursday, around midday. This teaser shot, along with the pictures of disguised prototypes revealed thus far, show that the Cullinan doesn’t make any radical styling departures from the Rolls-Royce status quo, sporting blocky lines reminiscent of the Phantom.

The Cullinan will be built around a new aluminium architecture, which will be shared with other Rolls-Royce products, and it will also feature a purpose-designed four-wheel-drive system.

Rolls-Royce isn’t saying much else about its new mud plugger, not least what will actually power it, although the firm’s familiar 6.6-litre V12 (which produces between 420kW and 465kW in other Rolls-Royce models) would be a logical choice.

Watch this space for all the low-down on Thursday.

