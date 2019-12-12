LONDON - You might have thought that flower decor was best suited to a Volkswagen Kombi T1 from the ‘60s, but the Swedish businessman who commissioned this unique Rolls Royce would certainly beg to differ.
The customer, who is said to have an extraordinary passion for flowers, with two of four children named after them, challenged Rolls Royce to create a car that immerses its occupants in a “beguiling floral scene”.
The task was taken up by the company’s so-called Bespoke Collective, which includes designers, craftspeople and engineers, and the end result is a virtual rose garden on wheels with more than a million embroidered stitches.
You see these rose graphics the second you enter the car, with embroidery stretched across the rear doors, and once inside the mood is further established by an asymmetrical collection of rose bush graphics that appear to grow across the roof lining from the rear of the car. Things get even grander at night, of course, when the ‘starlight’ headliner illuminates the scene.
The main centrepiece, however, is called the ‘Phantom’s Gallery’, where stems of embroidered roses climb through the glass fronted fascia, providing a spectacle for the motor car’s occupants.