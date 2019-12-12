Rose Royce: the ‘flower power’ Rolls with a million stitches









LONDON - You might have thought that flower decor was best suited to a Volkswagen Kombi T1 from the ‘60s, but the Swedish businessman who commissioned this unique Rolls Royce would certainly beg to differ. The customer, who is said to have an extraordinary passion for flowers, with two of four children named after them, challenged Rolls Royce to create a car that immerses its occupants in a “beguiling floral scene”. The task was taken up by the company’s so-called Bespoke Collective, which includes designers, craftspeople and engineers, and the end result is a virtual rose garden on wheels with more than a million embroidered stitches. You see these rose graphics the second you enter the car, with embroidery stretched across the rear doors, and once inside the mood is further established by an asymmetrical collection of rose bush graphics that appear to grow across the roof lining from the rear of the car. Things get even grander at night, of course, when the ‘starlight’ headliner illuminates the scene. The main centrepiece, however, is called the ‘Phantom’s Gallery’, where stems of embroidered roses climb through the glass fronted fascia, providing a spectacle for the motor car’s occupants.

The seats are upholstered in Charles Blue leather with Peacock Blue piping, and at the client’s request this colour scheme also extends to some of the embroidered butterflies among the roses. This car is all about serenity, which is why you won’t see any thorns on the stems.

Incidentally, one of this car’s designers, Ieuan Hatherall, found inspiration in the rose garden at the Home of Rolls Royce in Goodwood, England, which is the only place in the world where you’ll find the exclusively-bred ‘Phantom Rose’.

“There is a transcendent beauty when a rose garden is in full bloom,” Hatherall enthused.

“The patron wanted to create that same feeling of awe; an abundance of flowers to lift the spirit and celebrate nature’s decadent beauty, in the Rose Phantom’s serene interior.”

Rolls Royce Chief Executive Torsten Müller Ötvös also expressed some proud admiration for the Rose Phantom:

“The work of our Bespoke Collective is the best in the world. When I look at creations like this car, it is with a sense of pride that I know that these skills could not be replicated anywhere else in the world. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest Rolls-Royce Phantoms of its generation”.

IOL Motoring



