Johannesburg - US tuner Roush Performance, which entered South African performance car scene back in 2016 with its Mustang conversions, has now unleashed a three-stage upgrade programme for the popular Ranger bakkie. Marketed through Performance Centre, the Roush Ranger packages are unique to South Africa, although they will be rolled out to other countries in time.

Roush insists you should call it an engineering company rather than an aftermarket kit manufacturer, but regardless of how you choose to define Roush, it is reassuring to know that its products are said to be fully supported by Ford South Africa and backed up by a three-year/60 000km “Ford and Roush” warranty.

These are the three stages offered, applicable to a Ford Ranger 3.2-litre double cab turbodiesel manual or auto, which is priced from R529 300 in XLT form, excluding the conversions listed below:

RS1 (Stage 1) - R135 000

The first stage beefs up the looks, with a comprehensive body kit that includes a Roush front bumper and grille with block-letter badging, bonnet wrap, 18-inch alloys, sports bar, side steps, decklid cover, rear bumper, dual pike cab-back exhaust. Interior upgrades include embroidered headrests and Roush car mats.

RS2 (Stage 2) - R185 000

In addition to the aforementioned styling upgrades, the second stage boosts performance through an enhanced intercooler and software upgrades that collectively boost power by 16 percent to around 170kW. Stage two also brings Pedders Foam Cell TrakRider suspension and Slotted Geomet Coated Rotor brakes and pads.

RS3 (Stage 3) - R245 000

In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, Stage 3 brings a “Hybrid Turbo” upgrade and aluminium intercooler, with power said to increase to around 190kW. This one also gets a full leather interior.

Disclaimer: Roush says its power figures were dyno measured by independent specialist Pastel, and says “figures may vary depending on external variables and are not guaranteed.”

For more information, visit the Performance Centre Website .

IOL Motoring



