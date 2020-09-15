SA-bound 2021 Hyundai Tucson fully revealed with daring new design

SEOUL - One thing is for certain, Hyundai’s fourth-generation Tucson SUV is not going to be mistaken for any of its rivals, many of which lean towards the conservative side of the design spectrum. But not only does it have a radical new skin, the 2021 Tucson is also brand new underneath. Built on a fresh platform, the midsize SUV is 20mm longer, 15mm wider and 5mm taller than its predecessor, while the wheelbase grows by 10mm to procure more cabin room. The cabin is just as much of a design departure as the exterior, with a layered design featuring an upper ridge that flows seamlessly into the doors. Gone is the traditional instrument binnacle, in its place is a slim digital screen, while the central infotainment screen - measuring up to 26cm with split-screen functionality - promises “best-in-class” digital experiences. For instance, there’s an app that allows the customer to turn his or her phone into a smart car key, while the Car-to-home feature allows them to control smart home appliances, such as air conditioners, from the car. Also part of the deal is wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the Bluetooth system allows two phones to connect at the same time.

The South African engine line-up will be confirmed closer to launch, but the importer does have a broad selection of engines to choose from.

Depending on the market in question, the Tuscon is available with a 1.6-litre turbopetrol in two guises - 110kW (2WD) and 132kW (4WD), and there’s a 2.4-litre normally aspirated engine option for some markets, that’s good for 140kW. The 1.6T is also available in hybrid variants, including a plug-in hybrid, with outputs of up to 195kW. On the diesel front Hyundai mentions a new 1.6 turbodiesel with 100kW on tap.

Certain models will be available with a revised permanent all-wheel-drive system, which now boasts additional modes such as Mud, Sand and Snow.

Depending on the model and market, Hyundai will also be offering a wide array of driver assistance features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Following Assist, Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist, to name just a few.

Watch this space for more local details closer to the Tucson’s launch, which is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

IOL Motoring