OXFORD - The Mini Convertible Sidewalk edition is making a comeback and with its array of exclusive design features, it's certainly not a pavement special.
Due to hit South African shores during the second quarter of this year, the new Sidewalk edition is a follow-up to the Highgate as well as the Sidewalk edition that was available in the first generation.
The new Sidewalk is set apart by a number of unique features inside and out.
These include model-specific 17-inch ‘Scissor Spoke’ two-tone alloy wheels as well as a unique Deep Laguna metallic exterior paint colour, which is being offered for the first time with this edition, but if that’s not up your - er - sidewalk, White Silver and Thunder Grey are available as options.
The Sidewalk also receives bespoke bonnet stripes with contrasting colour edges as well as a woven-in arrow graphic on the electrically retractable soft top.