SA-bound Mini Convertible 'Sidewalk' is no pavement special









OXFORD - The Mini Convertible Sidewalk edition is making a comeback and with its array of exclusive design features, it's certainly not a pavement special. Due to hit South African shores during the second quarter of this year, the new Sidewalk edition is a follow-up to the Highgate as well as the Sidewalk edition that was available in the first generation. The new Sidewalk is set apart by a number of unique features inside and out. These include model-specific 17-inch ‘Scissor Spoke’ two-tone alloy wheels as well as a unique Deep Laguna metallic exterior paint colour, which is being offered for the first time with this edition, but if that’s not up your - er - sidewalk, White Silver and Thunder Grey are available as options. The Sidewalk also receives bespoke bonnet stripes with contrasting colour edges as well as a woven-in arrow graphic on the electrically retractable soft top.

The uniqueness continues inside with anthracite-coloured leather surfaces featuring contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow, and this colour scheme is mimicked on the door mats.

In addition, the sports leather steering wheel gets a ‘Sidewalk’ logo and contrasting seams, while the backlit decorative trim on the passenger side is in Piano Black, combined with accents in petrol and silver.

Choose between two engines

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk comes in Cooper and Cooper S flavours. As per the regular Mini models, the Cooper is powered by BMW’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 100kW and 220Nm, while the Cooper S benefits from the beefier 2-litre four-cylinder turbo mill, which is rated at 141kW and 280Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox is standard and buyers can opt for the ‘Steptronic Sport’ version which claims to offer faster gear changes as well as steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



