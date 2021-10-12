SA-built Nissan Navara range now complete as single cab goes on sale

PRETORIA: The South African-built Nissan Navara bakkie line-up is complete with the launch of the single-cab models, which went on sale on October 11. Nissan released pricing for the single cab range back in May when the double cabs were launched, but prices have since gone up by around R5 000, with the Nissan Navara 2.5 petrol XE single-cab model retailing at R316 700, and the range-topping 2.5D 4x4 LE model R534 000.

Nissan is hoping that the single-cab models will help fill the void that’s left when the NP300 Hardbody is discontinued, which should happen later this year. The SA-built NP300 hit the headlines three years back when it was given a zero-star Global NCAP rating. The model starts at R276 900 for a 2.5 TDi model, according to the Nissan SA website. The release of the Nissan Navara single-cab range also sees the introduction of a normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 118kW and 233Nm. Although it won’t be as economical as the diesel (Nissan has not released fuel consumption figures) the petrol-powered single cab is a good R39 000 cheaper than the base diesel model. On the diesel front, the base XE and mid-spec SE models are powered by the lower-output version of Nissan 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine. However, with 120kW and 403Nm on tap, it still has class-leading power.

The range-topping Nissan Navara single cab has the higher-output version of the 2.5-litre motor, offering 140kW and 450Nm. All single-cab Navaras come with a six-speed manual transmission, with no auto option having been announced yet. The SE and LE models are, however, available with four-wheel drive. In terms of cabin spec, the XE workhorse derivative keeps things rather basic with a bench seat upholstered in PVC. It’s also missing a few comfort items such as electric windows and an audio system, although the basic features, such as air conditioning, dual airbags and ABS, are in place, thankfully.

Opt for the mid-spec SE grade and you get separate seats with cloth trim, electric windows, remote central locking, steering-mounted controls and a conventional audio system with Bluetooth connectivity. Additional safety spec comes in the form of side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Trailer Stability Assist and Hill Descent Control. A diff lock is also part of the deal from SE upwards. Above all that, the LE range-topper gains a touch-screen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, reverse camera and cruise control.

All single-cab models ship with 16-inch steel wheels as standard. It’s interesting to note that unlike the double cabs, the single-cab Navara reverts back to leaf-spring rear suspension, which is no doubt a better bet in this harder-working application. On that subject, Nissan claims a payload of 1 065kg for the base model. The ground clearance is listed at 209mm. All Nissan Navara single-cab models are backed up by a six-year/150 000km warranty and six-year/90 000km service plan. Nissan Navara single cab pricing

2.5 Petrol XE 2WD manual – R316 700 2.5D XE 2WD manual – R355 700 2.5D SE 2WD manual – R430 700