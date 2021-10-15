SA PRICING: BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé here soon

JOHANNESBURG – Just months after it was revealed abroad, South African pricing for the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé has been released. The new five-door “coupé” is expected to hit local showrooms before the end of 2022. Three variants will be offered at launch, with the base 320i priced at R937 452, the 420d costing R984 830 and the M440i xDrive listed at R1 312 696, according to Duoporta. Unlike the 4 Series two-door Coupe, the Gran Coupé will not be offered in “base” specification, with the M Sport spec grade being standard on the 420i and 420d models. For the record, the Gran Coupé models command a hefty price premium of R86 000 over the equivalent two-door M Sport variants.

Although you might be tempted to think of it as a sleeker 3 Series, the 4 Series is actually a bit bigger than BMW’s mainstream sedan, gaining 74mm in length and 25mm in width, while the height remains identical. Both the 420i and 420d models are powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged engines, with the petrol model offering 135kW and 300Nm, and the diesel pushing out 140kW and 400Nm. The 180kW 2-litre 430i that’s offered abroad, will not be available in South Africa, but thankfully the carmaker has included the range-topping M440i xDrive all-wheel drive variant, which is powered by a 3-litre turbopetrol motor that produces 285kW and 500Nm. According to BMW, the M440i xDrive needs just 4.7 seconds to sprint to 100km/h, while the 420i and 420d take 7.5 and 7.2 seconds respectively.

Standard features in the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé include automatic air conditioning, ambient interior lighting, cruise control, push-button start, park distance control, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Connected Drive services and real time traffic information on all highways and national roads. The standard M Sport package also brings 19-inch M aerodynamic wheels, M aerodynamics package and a rear apron in dark shadow metallic, while the cabin gets sports seats upfront with an Alcantara and Sensatec upholstery combination and blue black contrast stitching as well as a multi-function M steering wheel and door sill finishers with M badging. Of course, there is a long list of options available, including adaptive M suspension (R10 900), BMW laser lights (R16 500), BMW Live Cockpit Professional with fully digital instrument display and high-res 10.25-inch central display (R26 400) and a 600W Harman Kardon surround sound system (R12 500), to name just a few.

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is sold with a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan. Prices: BMW 420i Gran Coupé M Sport – R937 452