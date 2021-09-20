SA PRICING: Hyundai Atos now available with auto gearbox option

It’s essentially an automated version of the existing five-speed manual transmission, and it’s paired with the same 1.1-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 50kW and 99Nm. As for fuel consumption, Hyundai claims to have achieved a combined cycle figure of 5.9 litres per 100km in real-world conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - South African entry-level car buyers can now opt for a Hyundai Atos with an automatic manual transmission (AMT). Priced at R189 900, the Atos 1.1 Motion AMT commands a R14 400 premium over the manual equivalent.

Interior specification remains as per the manual model, with standard features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, manual air conditioning, front electric windows, trip computer, central locking, ISOFIX child seat attachments, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

“The successful introduction of the manual transmission derivative led us to examine an extension of the Atos offering by adding the new derivative with a five-speed automatic manual transmission,” said Hyundai SA sales and operations director Stanley Anderson.

“Road tests over a 1100 km route that ranged from sea-level to the high altitude of the Highveld – all done in on-the-road comparison with some of the model’s main rivals in its segment – were conducted before the green light was given for the launch of the Atos 1.1 Motion AMT,” Anderson added.