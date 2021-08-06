SA pricing: Hyundai launches Atos and Grand i10 Cargo panel vans

JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai has launched two new compact panel van models in South Africa, in the form of the Atos Cargo and new-generation Grand i10 Cargo models. Priced at R179 900, the Atos 1.1 Motion Cargo is one of the most affordable panel vans in South Africa, and for R10 000 extra, buyers can opt for the more luxurious Atos 1.1 Fluid Cargo model. The second-generation Grand i10 Cargo also makes its debut as a slightly bigger option, and this one is available as a single 1.0 Motion derivative priced at R211 900. Because the vehicles have been homologated as light commercial vehicles, buyers can claim back the VAT.

But how much stuff can they haul? According to Hyundai, both models have a payload of 444kg, but the Grand i10 Cargo does have a slightly larger load area that accommodates 1210 litres behind the front seat, versus 1170 in the Atos. Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo. The vehicles feature a wire mesh cargo barrier between the cargo area and cabin and on the rear side windows, while the load compartment also boasts hooks to hold down a cargo net. The engines are as per the Atos and Grand i10 hatchback models they’re based on, with the Atos powered by a 1.1-litre normally aspirated petrol motor that produces 50kW and 99Nm, and the Grand i10 motivated by a 1-litre unit that pushes 49kW and 94Nm. Hyundai claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.7 litres per 100km for the Atos Cargo and 5.4 l/100km for the Grand i10 Cargo.