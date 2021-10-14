SA PRICING: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the most expensive Merc ever!
By: Double Apex
Cape Town - The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a car that we have been keenly following since well before it debuted. We were the first in the world to reveal the car’s power output, months ahead of anyone else (as we reported here). We even had pics of the car ahead of its international reveal. And now the GT Black Series SA price has been revealed. We were quite surprised to see the car shown on the company’s local website. In previous discussions with MBSA we were told that there is an extremely limited allocation for the local market and that all units had been spoken for already.
The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is priced at R7 524 120 which makes it, for now anyway, the most expensive vehicle sold by Mercedes-Benz South Africa.
As you’d expect of a range-leader, that costs over seven and half million, there aren’t too many extras, or extras that you have to pay for. However, choose the AMG magmabeam (as pictured) or the AMG green hell magno paint and expect to add R151 400 to the base price for a total of R7 675 520.
The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the company’s most extreme road car to date. That is until the F1-powered AMG One hypercar is eventually launched. It is powered by a bespoke 4.0-litre V8 fitted with twin turbochargers and at its heart is a flat-plane crankshaft that helps it rev into the higher end of the range with smoothness. Peak power of 537kW is developed between 6 700-6 900 r/min with maximum torque of 800Nm on tap from 2000-6000 r/min.
This racetrack refugee has taken many lessons from Mercedes’ GT3 racing exploits (racecar pictured above) especially in the field of aerodynamics. The one-time Nurburgring lap record holder for production cars (see video below) has a number of adjustable aero surfaces to achieve max downforce when needed. It is also kitted out with sticky, semi-slick rubber from the factory.