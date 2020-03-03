SA pricing: Porsche announces potent new 911 Turbo S with 478kW

Stuttgart, Germany - It has taken Porsche a while to announce the long-anticipated Turbo S version of the 992 series, but the finished product will no doubt be worth the wait.

Powered by a new 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that’s paired with a model-specific eight-speed PDK gearbox, the new 911 Turbo S has 478kW and 800Nm to play with, which is 51kW and 50Nm more than its predecessor could boast. That’s enough to catapult you from 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds, and on to 200km/h in 8.9s, says Porsche.

South Africans won’t have to wait much longer for the new 911 Turbo S to arrive, with the first units expected in May this year. Porsche is quoting a price tag of R3 542 000 for the Turbo S coupe and R3 716 000 for the cabriolet version, with a three-year/100 000km Drive plan applying in both cases.

Porsche has extensively redeveloped the chassis and aerodynamic systems of the Turbo S models, which receive an adaptive aerodynamics system with cooling air flaps up front as well as a 10mm-lower PASM sports chassis, widened track widths and mix-size tyres - 20-inch at the front and 21” at the back. Power goes to all four wheels through an enhanced Porsche Traction Management AWD system.

The cabin features a new 27.6cm PCM infotainment system as well as a 'GT' sports steering wheel, carbon trim and light silver accents. Standard features include a Bose Surround Sound system and the Sport Chrono package, which now includes a Porsche Track Precision app.