SA PRICING: Porsche Panamera Platinum edition is specced to the hilt

Stuttgart - Described as a “particularly elegant and exclusive” new variant, the new Porsche Panamera Platinum edition is set to reach South African showrooms early in the new year. Porsche Centre South Africa is however opening up the order books in the next few days, with the Panamera Platinum Edition retailing at R1 929 000, which is a premium of around R300 000 over the standard model. Porsche will also offer a Panamera 4 Platinum Edition for R2 019 000 and a 4 E-Hybrid variant for R2 409 000.

The Panamera Platinum Edition effectively standardises a whole range of highly sought-after options. These include LED matrix headlights, 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport alloy wheels, black tailpipes, a panoramic roof, privacy glass and high gloss black side window trims. You’ll also tell it apart by its platinum colour scheme for the air outlet trims behind the front wheels, Porsche logo and model designation. Furthermore, customers can order a set of 20-inch Panamera Style wheels in Platinum. The model also gains adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management. Inside, the Panamera Platinum Edition treats its owners to a GT sports steering wheel, Bose Surround Sound System, 14-way electrically adjustable comfort front seats, heated rear seats, soft-close doors with Comfort Entry and Lane Change Assist.