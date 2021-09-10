SA PRICING: Toyota Corolla Cross is cheaper than the hatch and sedan

JOHANNESBURG - The locally-built Toyota Corolla Cross is set to go on sale in South Africa in early November and the manufacturer has released local pricing and spec information ahead of time. Toyota SA is positioning it quite aggressively, with the Corolla Cross starting at R349 900 and topping out at R448 300 (see full pricing below). This makes it significantly cheaper than the imported Corolla hatch and sedan models with which it shares a platform, which start at R391 700 and R403 500 respectively.

Slotting beneath the Rav4, the Corolla Cross also has a price advantage over natural rivals such as the Mazda CX-30 (from R469 000), Hyundai Creta (from R377 900) and Nissan Qashqai (from R422 900). Toyota Corolla Cross buyers will get to choose from two engines and three trim grades. The normally aspirated 1.8-litre base engine produces 103kW and 172Nm, while the 1.8-litre petrol-electric hybrid boasts a system output of 90kW. All models are fitted with a CVT gearbox, with power going to the front wheels in all cases. Three specification flavours

In terms of spec grades, Toyota is offering the vehicle in Xi, Xs and Xr flavours. The Xi base model comes with manual air conditioning, cruise control, one-touch power windows all round, steering switches, automatic headlights, keyless entry, a 12-volt power outlet, ABS brakes, VSC stability control, Hill Assist, as well as front, side and driver-knee airbags. The Xs mid-range model adds a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a reverse camera. It also gains dual-zone climate control, leather seat upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, park distance control, TFT multi-information display LED headlights and foglights.

The range-topping XR derivative upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels and additional safety spec in the form of curtain airbags and the Toyota Safety Sense system, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring. All Toyota Corolla Cross models will be sold with a six-service/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty. In the case of the Hybrid model, there’s also an eight-year warranty on the hybrid battery. Toyota Corolla Cross pricing

1.8 Xi - R349 900 1.8 Xs - R390 100 1.8 Xr - R425 400