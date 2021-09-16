SA PRICING: Volvo XC90 gets a refresh for 2022

JOHANNESBURG - The Volvo XC90 premium SUV has been given a refresh for the 2022 model year and the revised models are now available to order, with prices ranging from R1 213 000 to R1 530 000. The 2022 Volvo XC90 ushers in mild-hybrid technology for the petrol models, with the previous T5 making way for the new B5 and the T6 being replaced by B6. Buyers will also once again be able to opt for a T8 Twin-Engine plug-in hybrid, which offers 300kW.

The mild hybrid powertrains feature an integrated starter generator as well as a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), which harnesses braking energy to charge the 48-volt battery. While efficiency has improved with the introduction of the new mild-hybrid petrol powertrains, the outputs are slightly different, for the record. While the T6 produced 235kW, the B6 pushes 220kW, although maximum torque has risen from 400Nm to 420Nm. The B5 now offers 183kW and 350Nm (was 187kW). The D5 turbodiesel model soldiers on as before with 173kW and 480Nm. “Emissions are reduced and fuel economy is improved. Furthermore, thanks to the 48-volt battery, the vehicle’s performance during start-up and take-off is exemplary,” said Volvo Car SA’s Managing Director Greg Maruszewski. “From a practical point of view, there are no cables; the vehicle does not need to be charged at an electrical socket”.

2022 Volvo XC90 buyers can also look forward to an upgraded eight-speed automatic gearbox with shift-by-wire technology, operated through a new Swedish crystal gear lever. Furthermore, Volvo says it has vastly improved the stop/start (idle-stop) system to respond much faster and ensure that the switching on and off functions are “barely discernible”. Other MY2022 changes include a new CleanZone system, which is said to dramatically improve the quality of air inside the car, and due to customer demand Volvo has also reintroduced the parking ticket holder in the cabin. Volvo has also updated and simplified the options and colour menu.

The 2022 Volvo XC90 could be the last combustion-engined version of the Swedish carmaker’s flagship SUV. Word on the street is that the next-generation model will be fully electric, with design inspiration coming from the recent Volvo Concept Recharge. The upcoming SUV has not been confirmed for South Africa as yet but be sure to watch this space. 2022 Volvo XC90 prices: B5 AWD Momentum - R1 213 000

B5 AWD R-Design - R1 283 000 B5 AWD Inscription - R1 283 500 B6 AWD R-Design - R1 338 400

B5 AWD Inscription - R1 338 900 D5 AWD R-Design - R1 348 500 D5 AWD Inscription - R1 349 000