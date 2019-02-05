Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa is now offering the Golf R with the same outputs as overseas models. While South African spec models were previously detuned to 213kW and 380Nm due to our country being classified as a hot weather market, we now get the same spec as overseas markets, which is 228kW, produced between 5400 and 6500rpm, and 400Nm from 1850rpm.

With launch control activated, the Golf R will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds, according to claims.

When asked for comment Volkswagen South Africa did not elaborate on the exact technical reasons for the output change, but did state that engineers at the Wolfsburg head office ultimately decide on the specifications for various markets and that they had now decided on a "technical release" for the higher-output engine for South Africa.

Power, as before, goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual clutch automated gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

The liberated ponies coincide with some very minor exterior enhancements in the form of an (optional) R Performance Titanium exhaust and R Performance brakes with black-painted calipers.

As before, the Golf flagship is fitted with unique ‘R’ bumpers, LED headlights and taillights and 19-inch alloys, available in a variety of styles.

Standard cabin amenities include a panoramic sunroof and digital instrument cluster and there’s a long list of optional extras such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Chassis Control, Discover Pro infotainment system with gesture control, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert, to mention just a few.

All of that is over and above the Golf R’s base price of R676 000, which includes a five-year/90 000km service plan and three-year/120 000km warranty.

IOL Motoring



