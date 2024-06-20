Sharper looking Haval Jolion Pro lands in South Africa: pricing and line-up announced

The new Haval Jolion Pro is launching in South Africa this week, featuring a sharper design and re-jigged line-up. The new Jolion Pro is available in five variants, according to vehicle information specialist Duoporta, with prices starting at R391,150.

2024 Haval Jolion Pro line-up 1.5T Premium — R391,150 1.5T Super Luxury — R425,950 1.5T Ultra Luxury — R462,950 1.5T S Ultra Luxury — R495,950 1.5 HEV Ultra Luxury — R516,950 The new Jolion Pro appears to be an extensive reskin of the regular Jolion, featuring redesigned front and rear styling, a wider track and enhanced side profile. Upfront it features new slim LED headlights and a wide trapezoidal grille with vertical elements. Interestingly the older version continues in entry-level Jolion City guise, albeit with a minor facelift that also brings a new grille with vertical bars. The manual transmission City is priced at R345,950 and the City Plus dual-clutch DCT model is yours for R370,950. The entry-level Jolion City is based on the older model, but also gains a minor facelift. Picture: Supplied. Interior changes in the new Jolion Pro appear minimal and the engine line-up carries over as before, with regular versions sporting the familiar 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that pushes 105kW and 210Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox as standard.

As before, the S version gets a perkier 1.5T motor, offering 130kW and 270Nm, while the HEV (hybrid) is good for 140kW and 375Nm. Interestingly this hybrid model is R33,000 cheaper than the outgoing version. What features does the new Jolion Pro come with? The cheapest Jolion Pro, the 1.5T Premium, ships with 17-inch alloy wheels, cloth seat upholstery, manual air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, push-button start, cruise control and a touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera. Safety kit includes four airbags, tyre pressure monitoring and traction control. The 1.5T Super Luxury upgrades to 18-inch alloys, automatic air conditioning and artificial leather trim for the seats and steering wheel, while adding features such as adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, auto headlights and wipers, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and curtain airbags to the mix.