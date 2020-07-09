Sián Roadster: Lamborghini's most potent car ever drops its top

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini’s most potent hypercar ever is now available in open top format for those who want to hear that 602kW V12 in all its glory. And when we say ‘those’ we mean the 19 people who will actually get to own this exclusive, and ultra-lightweight, raging bull. As with its tin-top sibling (of which only 63 are being built) the Sián Roadster is powered by a petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain that uses a super capacitor, but whereas the former can surge from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds, the open-top Lambo takes all of 2.9 seconds... The car’s drivetrain mates a 48-volt electric motor, mounted inside the gearbox, to a V12 engine that churns out 577kW at 8500rpm. With the additional boost from the e-motor, the car boasts a system output of 602kW. And instead of using a lithium-ion battery to story power, the Sián employs a supercapacitor, which is said to be capable of storing three times more power than a conventional battery of the same size and weight.

The supercar has an advanced regenerative braking system, which thanks to the symmetric behavior of the supercapacitor, can be fully charged every time the vehicle brakes. This translates into an instant power boost that’s available up to 130 km/h, when the electric motor automatically disconnects.

“The Sián Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini,” says Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali.

“It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies.

“The Sián’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars, and the open-top Sián Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”

And as per the tin-top version, the vehicle you see here is not necessarily what you’re going to find in another Sián owner’s dream garage, as all vehicles will be individually styled by each owner through the Lamborghini Centro Stile in conjunction with Lamborghini Ad Personam.

