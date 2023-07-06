The new-generation Lexus NX has landed on local shores, ushering in a new design language for the Japanese premium brand. Buyers can choose from five derivatives, within three powertrain choices and they’re priced between R968 000 and R1 211 900 - see the full price list below.

Built around the Lexus Global Architecture (GA-K), the new NX boasts a 20mm-lower centre of gravity, while overall length grows by 20mm, with an additional 30mm going into the wheelbase, and width increases by 20mm. Design-wise, Lexus took the new model in a more “mature” direction, with a subtler framed spindle grille, while the long bonnet, wheels of up to 20-inches and ‘blade’ taillights add a muscular demeanour. Three powertrain choices

All-wheel drive features across the board, and the entry engine is a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol in the NX250, which pushes 152kW and 243Nm. At the other end of the power spectrum is an NX350 that features a 2.4-litre turbopetrol with 205kW and 430Nm on tap, and like the former it pairs with an eight-speed autobox. Being a Lexus you’d expect at least one hybrid, and this comes in the form of the NX350h, which pairs a 2.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and E-CVT gearbox for a combined output of 179kW and claimed consumption of 5.0 l/100km. New ‘Tazuna’ interior concept

It’s not just the exterior that heralds a new design direction as the cabin of the Lexus NX introduces the brand’s new Tazuna cockpit design, with a cockpit space that curves around from the driver’s door and with the instrument and infotainment screens combined into one unit. This is also the first Lexus model to feature the new e-latch electronic door release system, which features in SE and F Sport grades. What features come as standard?

The EX might kick off the range but there’s nothing base about its features list, which includes a 10-speaker Lexus Premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, electronic tailgate, power-operated front seats with heating and ventilation, wireless charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-crash system and LED Auto High Beam headlights to name just a few of the standard amenities. In addition to that the SE and F-Sport models gain a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system as well as Panoramic View Monitor, Heads-Up Display, Blind Spot Monitor, digital rear view mirror, acoustic glass, panoramic roof and 20-inch wheels. Furthermore, the F-Sport gains a model-specific styling and dynamic package, including Dynamic Variable Suspension.

Stay tuned to IOL next week for more information and driving impressions from the local launch, which is currently taking place in Cape Town. Lexus NX Pricing (July 2023) NX250 EX - R968 000

NX350 EX - R1 000 100 NX350 SE - R1 172 900 NX350h F SPORT - R1 200 800