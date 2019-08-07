Slovenian carmaker Tushek has ripped the covers off what it claims is the world’s lightest hypercar, the new TS 900 H Apex. With a kerb weight of 1410kg it might be perfectly faithful to Lotus founder Colin Chapman’s idea of adding lightness to add speed, but there’s no shortage of horsepower in this hypercar’s equation.

It’s thrusted along by a hybrid drivetrain that pairs two front-mounted electric motors to a rear-mounted supercharged 4.2-litre V8 engine from an unspecified source - and together they produce a wholesome 708kW and 1400Nm.

That makes for one stratospheric power to weight ratio of 502kW per tonne, and the resulting performance, as you’d expect, is totally bonkers, with the company claiming it’ll screech from 0-60mph (96km/h) in just 2.5 seconds, and the top speed is listed at 380km/h.

The hypercar’s light kerb weight is the result of a chrome-moly spaceframe and pre-impregnated carbon-fibre body. Occupants enter through scissor doors and the hardtop can be removed for open air driving.

Some background - Team Tushek was founded by Slovenian racing driver, Aljosa Tushek, who had this to say about his creation ahead of his car’s reveal at this year’s Salon Privé.

“Over the past years we have intensively developed and constructed advanced technological solutions for our new model, the TS 900 H APEX, in particular in the area of electric drive train.

“Those developments are now incorporated in our latest model and have been successfully tested in race-track conditions over the past months. Our team is looking forward to presenting our supercar to Salon Privé’s elite clientele."

