Sneak peek at the new locally built Mercedes-AMG C63 and C43 performance models

By: Justin Jacobs East London - The times are changing and they are changing fast. There is a deadline looming for European automakers, which will see the rejection of the internal combustion engine.

There is further demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles. We have witnessed a few more hybrids and fully electric vehicles enter SA but this week saw a beloved performance model receive such a big change that we remain undecided. The king is dead, long live the king… The Mercedes-AMG C63, where do we even begin? In a nutshell, BMW introduced the E46 M3 in 2001, which set a new standard within the compact performance saloon. Audi and Mercedes needed an answer and thus decided to add more cylinders than what the M3 had by introducing the V8 powered S4 and the C55 AMG. Still, the M3 reigned supreme. Then, BMW decided to drop a 4.0-litre V8 into the E90 and E92 M3. Audi decided that the S4 was no longer up for the task and thus introduced the RS4, a 4.2-litre V8. Mercedes, on the other hand, was tired of playing catch-up. It wanted to silence the competition and embrace them. Enter the C63 AMG. Since the first mad four-door Merc was introduced, the car has garnered somewhat of a cult following.

In recent years, the naturally aspirated motor was replaced by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo unit. More power and less emissions. It has been a resounding success for the brand as the C63 has become a force to be reckoned with. Yes, BMW and Audi have also changed their motors for forced induction alternatives. Now though, with regulations on emissions getting ever tighter, Mercedes-AMG has done the unthinkable. It has halved the previous car's engine. The latest C63, ladies and gentlemen, will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four cylinder. We headed down to the brand's local East London manufacturing facility to get a sneak-peek at what the new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance as well as its more moderate sibling, the C43 AMG, are about.

Okay, so before you head off to the comment section, there are some things to note. The new C63 AMG also features the word “ePerformance” in its name. Yes, it is a hybrid and we have been told that the car uses an adaptation of the battery used in their F1 car. It's a high-performance battery designed to charge quickly and dispense power even faster for maximum performance. The car features an electric turbocharger which reduces turbo-lag. It also features 4Matic all-wheel drive and a drift mode. Let’s talk about the power… The previous car, in “S” guise, developed 375kW and 600Nm of torque. Impressive, but the 2.0-litre hybrid makes more, a lot more.

Somehow, the petrol motor develops a staggering 350kW and 545Nm. The battery system can add a further 70kW of continuous power, so that’s 420kW or, when the boost mode is engaged, 150kW for a maximum of 500kW. Peak torque is rated at 1020Nm, that's 125kW and 420Nm more than the V8 it replaces. Mercedes is remaining tight-lipped on the C63 S ePerformance. While we could sit in it and got a little demonstration at the factory's test track, not much else was shared. It is due to arrive in showrooms towards the end of next year. We did, however, get the opportunity to ride shotgun in the C43 which features a detuned version of the C63’s 2.0-litre motor and a smaller battery pack. The C43 develops 300kW and 500Nm of torque. The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt electrical system that also feeds the belt-driven starter-generator. In the Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC, under certain driving situations, the system is able to call upon a brief additional boost of 10kW.

[Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Limousine | Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 9,1-8,7 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 206-196 g/km]* Exterieur: Opalithweiß; Interieur: schwarz mit roten Nähten. // [Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan| fuel consumption combined: 9,1-8,7 l/100 km | CO₂-emissions combined: 206-196 g/km]* exterior: opalite white; interior: black with red stitching Mercedes-AMG technicians and test drivers demonstrated a few features on the car for us. A standout was indeed the rear axle steering which makes it incredibly agile. It is also relatively quick, especially off the line, Mercedes claims a 4.6 second 0-100km/h. While the Mercedes-AMG C43 doesn't look nearly as menacing as the C63, it does feature sportier bumpers, a boot spoiler and four tailpipes, which are for visual appearance only. The real pipes can be found behind the bumper. We know that the petrolheads are fuming over this 2.0-litre nonsense. The biggest argument is that they might make more power but they don’t make the noise; they sound like vacuum cleaners. Yes, we will miss the thunderous sound of an angry V8 but here’s the thing and it’s relatively simple: take the 2.0-litre hybrid or don’t take anything at all. This could very well be the last petrol-powered-performance C Class ever. The world is changing and we, unfortunately, need to change with it.