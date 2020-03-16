South Africa's cheapest new car: Suzuki S-Presso is here

Cape Town - Suzuki is aiming to shake up South Africa’s entry-level car market with its new S-Presso, which will have the honour of being the country’s cheapest car.

The S-Presso is being launched locally this week and although the range specifications are still under wraps, the vehicle’s starting price of R134 900 has appeared on Suzuki’s local website, as first spotted by Carmag .

This makes it R10 000 cheaper than its closest rival, the Renault Kwid, while also undercutting its Celerio sibling by the same margin. It also undercuts the Hyundai Atos by R25 000 and the entry-level Datsun Go by R27 400.

Measuring 3565mm in length, the Suzuki S-Presso is one of the smallest cars on the market (it’s longer than a Toyota Aygo but shorter than the Kwid) and like the latter it has a chunky SUV-inspired design.

The S-Presso model mix has yet to be announced, but the interior picture shows Suzuki’s latest touchscreen infotainment system will be available, although likely only in the range-topping model, which also gets funky orange interior trim bits.