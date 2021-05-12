Specs and pricing: The all-new KIA Sonet has been launched in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Said to be manufactured to the highest quality standards at its state-of-the-art production facility at Anantapur, India, the KIA Sonet is the South Korean brand’s all-new smart urban compact SUV, marking the brand’s entry into the burgeoning B-SUV segment in South Africa.

“With its sporty, eye-catching design language, fun-to-drive dynamics and the high-quality features we are renowned for, the all-new Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make KIA the brand of choice for trendy urbanites,” says Gary Scott, CEO, KIA South Africa. “The Sonet fulfils an important role in KIA’s local line-up, and is well positioned to attract a large number of customers who value design, comfort and quality.”

2021 KIA Sonet has just gone on sale in South Africa.

A complete package

The Sonet is all-new, developed and engineered from the ground-up jointly between KIA Motors India and the company’s global R&D headquarters in Namyang.

Following extensive market input, especially relating to its design, engine and transmission tuning and characteristics, and suspension attributes, the Sonet was designed to offer customers a car that ticks all the boxes while offering a selection of features that add value to the ownership experience.

During its development, the Sonet has been through extensive tests across diverse terrain, driving situations, and climatic conditions, with engineers from India and South Korea covering over 100 000km. The outcome is a B-SUV designed to turn heads on the road, engineered to offer driving pleasure, built to world-leading quality standards, and offered with the convenience, comfort, safety and features that every modern KIA is known for.

“The B-SUV segment is continuously growing and evolving, with strong competition from multiple brands. This segment is a launchpad for consumers actively upgrading their lifestyle, whether because of a notable life change, or a desire to see more, do more and experience more,” comments Stephen Crosse, sales and marketing director, KIA South Africa. “We’re confident that these consumers, keen to start their SUV life, will be attracted to the complete package the Sonet represents.”

Willem van de Putte is on the scene at the launch of the all-new KIA Sonet in Cape Town today and we’ll bring you a full rundown of what the vehicle is like to drive.

For now, here’s a quick look at the specification breakdown and pricing:

ENGINE: The Sonet is offered with a new engine for the South African market: a fuel-efficient naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that boasts outputs of 85kW of power at 6300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm.

GEARBOX: Customers have a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Two trim levels will be available with both transmission options.

Feature highlights on the entry-level KIA Sonet LX derivatives include:

20cm infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Remote central locking

Air-conditioning

Bluetooth

Front and rear electric windows

Electric mirrors

6 speakers

15-inch steel wheels

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Automatic headlamp activation

Rear-view camera

Combination artificial leather and cloth seat trim

KIA Sonet EX models gain the following on top of LX specification:

Rear park distance control

Leather steering wheel and gear knob

Silver skid plates

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Side repeater lamps

Front fog lights

All KIA Sonet models offer:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points

KIA Sonet South African recommended retail prices:

Sonet 1.5 LX Manual - R264 995

Sonet 1.5 LX CVT - R285 995

Sonet 1.5 EX Manual - R284 995

Sonet 1.5 EX CVT - R305 995

