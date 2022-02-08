Stellantis brings Formula E tech to the road with striking DS E-Tense concept

Paris - The DS E-Tense Performance prototype, revealed by Stellantis on Tuesday, is something of a high-performance laboratory intended to accelerate the technological development of its DS brand, which is an off-shoot from Citroen. Built around a carbon monocoque and powered by a pair of Formula E derived electric motors that collectively produce 600kW and 8000Nm, the ‘prototype’ is expected to fuel the development of future DS E-Tense production models.

“Our objective is to apply the experience acquired in Formula E and the expertise that we’ve taken from our international titles to a project which predicts the high-performance electric car of tomorrow,” said DS Performance Director Thomas Chevaucher. “It is a laboratory that we will use to analyse the behaviour of components and to develop them with a view to future manufacturing. The idea is also to find solutions to lower costs, make them easier to manufacture and explore implementations in production models. The next generations of the E-Tense range will benefit from these developments.” Interestingly, the DS E-Tense Performance prototype also boasts an unprecedented regeneration capacity of 600kW, which essentially renders the brakes useless, although traditional discs and pads have been fitted as an additional safety measure.

The vehicle’s battery, which was developed jointly with Total Energies, is mounted in a central rear position to ensure optimal weight distribution. According to DS, the battery boasts an innovative chemistry and an immersive cooling system for cells. This battery permits phases of acceleration and regeneration of up to 600 kW, enabling the exploration of new avenues for future production vehicles. The concept’s striking exterior design is also likely to influence upcoming models, DS hints. The front end sees a new “surface for expression” in place of the traditional grille, displaying the DS logo with a 3D effect. It is flanked by daytime running lights that consist of 800 LEDs, which combine technology and design with unprecedented thinness to give a wide span of light.