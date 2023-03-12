Still want that Golf R? Toyota GR Corolla is coming to South Africa soon

Johannesburg - The highly revered Toyota GR Yaris is getting a bigger brother. Toyota South Africa has confirmed that its new GR Corolla is set to hit local shores in the second quarter of 2023. Pricing and specifications will only be revealed nearer to launch, and the carmaker says that numbers will be limited. The performance hatchback will be distributed via GR-focused dealerships only.

Following a similar recipe to its smaller GR Yaris sibling, the Toyota GR Corolla boasts a carefully honed all-wheel drive system as well as beefed up suspension and a wider body. The vehicle is powered an uprated version of the G16-E 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged and intercooled engine found in the GR Yaris. In this guise it produces 221kW at 6500rpm and 370Nm between 3000 and 5500rpm. The engine powers all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching technology, and GR-Four all-wheel drive system which can vary the power distribution between the front and rear axles depending on which mode is selected. Drivers can choose between 60-40, 50-50 or 30-70 front to rear distribution set-ups.

The GR Corolla’s boldly flared front and rear fenders make it obvious that the vehicle has been widened, and for the record Toyota has increased the track by 85mm at the back and 60mm upfront. Engineers improved its body rigidity too, while various braces have been added at strategic points in the chassis to improve handling stability. Also aiding that cause are pillow-ball bushings and optimised springs, shocks and wheel alignment, all adding up to provide what Toyota calls “overwhelming cornering performance”. Weight saving was also a critical area of focus for this car’s developers and to that end the bonnet and front door panels are made from aluminium, while the Circuit Edition model that Toyota will offer in some markets also has a roof made from forged carbon sheet moulding compound.

Various aerodynamic features and functional exterior air vents form part of the bold exterior design package, and further support the vehicle’s dynamic ability, as do the 18-inch alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. The cabin, as you’d imagine, takes its inspiration from the world of rallying and customers can look forward to a GR badged steering wheel as well as a bespoke TFT digital instrument cluster with a GR meter that shows readings like turbo pressure and gear position. The sports seats fitted to the GR Corolla are upholstered in Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather with red stitching, red mesh inserts and GR badged headrests. "We can safely say Toyota’s philosophy of building fun-to-drive cars is clear to see,” said Toyota SA Marketing Vice President Glenn Crompton.