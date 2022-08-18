Striking Haval H6 GT launching in South Africa soon

Johannesburg – Exactly a year after being revealed in China, the Haval H6 GT is set to launch in South Africa in early September and some vehicles have already been spotted on local shores. But what is it? The Haval H6 GT has a completely different exterior design to the regular H6, with sharp, coupe-inspired lines that will make it stand apart from the regular SUVs in the parking lot.

Think of it as a BMW X6 for the mass market. Pricing and specifications have yet to be released, but there’s a good chance that the local model will mirror the H6 GT that was launched in Australia recently. That variant comes with a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 150kW and 320Nm. It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and on the Aussie market buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

A 179kW hybrid variant is also offered in China, although the former engine option is probably more likely for the local market. Built on Haval’s global modular platform, the H6 GT shares its 2738mm wheelbase with the regular H6 SUV, but it is somewhat longer, with the overall length increasing from 4653mm to 4727mm. Furthermore, the H6 GT’s structure proved good enough for a five-star ANCAP (Australian) safety rating. In overseas variants features include 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment screens, eight-speaker DTS audio system, 360-degree camera, electric tailgate, sports seats with integrated headrests and 19-inch black alloy wheels.

