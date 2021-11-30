Striking new Chery Omoda 5 crossover confirmed for South Africa

Chery has just relaunched in South Africa, with the Tiggo 4 Pro having been introduced in November. It’s set to be followed by the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro SUV models in the course of the next year, while the striking new Omodo5 is set to hit local shores in the latter part of 2022.

Guangzhou, China - The Chery Omoda 5 crossover, revealed at the recent Auto Guangzhou, ushers in a new design language for the Chery brand and it’s also coming to South Africa.

Chery has not mentioned any exact powertrain details as yet, but the company says this is one of the first of its models to be built around its next-generation architecture, which is compatible with internal combustion engines as well as hybrid, electric and hydrogen applications.

“It is very heartening to know that the Omoda 5, like every other new Chery, will be future-proof and that we can support every type of customer requirement, whether that is for powerful and frugal petrol and diesel engines or for quiet and comfortable electric or other propulsion systems,” said Chery SA executive deputy GM Tony Liu.

The cabin comes with integrated sports seats as well as two integrated and curved 10.25-inch high-definition digital screens.