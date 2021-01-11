Subaru to expand Forester line-up in SA with perkier Sport model

JOHANNESBURG - Subaru South Africa is set to expand its Forester SUV line-up with a more powerful 2.5-litre engine option. Although it’s not the turbocharged XT successor that many Subaru fans would have been praying for, the new normally aspirated 2.5 does gain 21kW and 43Nm over the 2-litre unit that’s been the only engine option up to now, with Subaru quoting output figures of 136kW and 239Nm for the newcomer. Fuel consumption remains the same as the 2.0, the company claims, with 7.6 litres per 100km being consumed on the combined test cycle. Real-world consumption is likely to be higher than that, however. As with the 2-litre models, power goes to all four wheels through a Lineartronic CVT gearbox and Symmetrical all-wheel drive system. Sport model now available The 2.5-litre engine is available with two trim grades: ES and Sport ES, and as its name implies the latter is set apart by some sporty design features, including various black and orange exterior accents. The grille and bumper elements, for instance, are finished in black as are the side sills, wheel arch surrounds, rear bumpers and the top section of the boot lid.

Furthermore, buyers can choose from five exterior colours: Dark Blue Pearl, Crystal White Pearl, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica and Ice Silver Metallic.

The cabin gets its fair share of orange trim elements too, as well as exclusive Water Repellent Seats, which Subaru is offering in South Africa for the first time.

Standard kit on both 2.5-litre models includes Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist System, which integrates Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lane Keep Assist.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Detection are also part of the deal here.

The Forester models are sold with a three-year/75 000km service plan and five-year/150 000km warranty.

The new 2021 Forester line-up is scheduled to reach local showrooms in March, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the time.

2021 SUBARU FORESTER LINE-UP

2.0i-CVT

2.0i-S ES CVT

2.5i-S ES CVT

2.5i Sport ES CVT

Reuters