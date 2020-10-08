Subtly upgraded Lexus LC 500 Coupe now available in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - The Lexus LC 500 is a rare sight on the roads, but it is certainly a distinctive option for those seeking one of the only normally aspirated V8 sports cars on the market in an elegant and luxurious package.
And now Lexus South Africa has spiced it up just a little with the availability of two new colours - Blazing Carnelianand and Terrane Khaki - as well as an infotainment upgrade and a few chassis improvements.
The new Blazing Carnelian hue is unlikely anything seen before on a Lexus, says the Japanese carmaker, bringing a high colour saturation through the application of multiple coats.
The other new option, Terrane Khaki, was first seen on the UX, and it aims to offer a strong contrast between bright highlights and dark, calm shades.
Lexus says its designers enjoy the freedom of developing new colours for their cars, working from scratch in a process that can take up to two years.
Lexus has also upgraded the car’s Adaptive Variable Suspension system for a smoother and more linear response, while a new Active Cornering Assist system aims to improve road holding.
The other upgrade for late 2020 is a new high-resolution audio system, with functionality that includes Miracast, Smartphone linking as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As before power comes from a 5-litre normally aspirated V10 engine, which sends its urge to the back wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The engine revs to a heady 7300rpm and with 351kW on tap, Lexus says the LC 500 will sprint from 0-100km/h in under 4.7 seconds, at least at the coast.
The upgraded Lexus LC 500 is yours for R2 031 200, and this includes a seven-year/105 000km warranty and full maintenance plan.