Subtly upgraded Lexus LC 500 Coupe now available in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - The Lexus LC 500 is a rare sight on the roads, but it is certainly a distinctive option for those seeking one of the only normally aspirated V8 sports cars on the market in an elegant and luxurious package.

And now Lexus South Africa has spiced it up just a little with the availability of two new colours - Blazing Carnelianand and Terrane Khaki - as well as an infotainment upgrade and a few chassis improvements.

The new Blazing Carnelian hue is unlikely anything seen before on a Lexus, says the Japanese carmaker, bringing a high colour saturation through the application of multiple coats.

The other new option, Terrane Khaki, was first seen on the UX, and it aims to offer a strong contrast between bright highlights and dark, calm shades.

Lexus says its designers enjoy the freedom of developing new colours for their cars, working from scratch in a process that can take up to two years.