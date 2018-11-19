Lamborghini unleashes 566kW one-off, road-legal race car
Ripsnorting, barely-road-legal racer paves the way for other exciting "personalised development projects".19 November 2018 | Latest launches
Ripsnorting, barely-road-legal racer paves the way for other exciting "personalised development projects".19 November 2018 | Latest launches
Those wanting to purchase a new Monza SP1 or SP2 must have bought numerous Ferraris in the past.2 October 2018 | Horsepower
Following in the footsteps of the Valkyrie and AMR Pro, Project '003' will offer “more practical concessions to road use”.20 September 2018 | Industry news
Audi's upcoming supercar concept could be hinting at a battery-powered successor to the R8.30 July 2018 | Horsepower
#FathersDay Fantasies: join us for a ride in the fast lane as we present the fastest five supercars you can buy in SA:15 June 2018 | Horsepower
Elon Musk rocks the supercar world with the second-generation Tesla Roadster, billed as “the quickest car in the world”.17 November 2017 | Latest launches
Aston Martin and Red Bull reveal secrets of the F1-inspired exterior and interior design13 July 2017 | Latest launches
Collaboration with Red Bull continues a tradition of names starting with V that goes back to 1951.7 March 2017 | Latest launches
Lanzante's creation is an upgraded version of the P1 GTR racer, and it just happens to be street-legal!23 June 2016 | Latest launches
Long-awaited Enzo successor is a hybrid with 708kW and 900Nm of tar-tearing potential.5 March 2013 | Ferrari
Our colleagues at the Belfast Telegraph get up close and personal with the new Berlinetta.30 May 2012 | Ferrari
Ripsnorting, barely-road-legal racer paves the way for other exciting "personalised development projects".19 November 2018 | Latest launches