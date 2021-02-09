Suzuki Brezza hits the streets as one of South Africa’s most affordable SUVs

JOHANNESBURG - The new Suzuki Vitara Brezza has gone on sale in Mzansi, and with prices starting at R244 900, it’s one of the country’s most affordable SUVs.

The Brezza hails from Maruti Suzuki in India and while it shares its 2500mm wheelbase with the regular Vitara, it’s a good 180mm shorter and 15mm wider, and with a ground clearance of 198mm, it’s also 13mm higher off the ground. The regular Vitara, incidentally, will soldier on as a ‘flagship’ model, and it’s currently priced from R310 900.

All Brezza models are powered by Suzuki’s normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 77kW and 138Nm. Power goes to the front wheels only, and buyers can choose between a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission.

There’s also a choice between GL and GLX spec grades, but even the base model is relatively well stocked, with standard features such as automatic climate control, SLDA touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, reverse camera, multi-function steering wheel and electric fold-in mirrors.

Suzuki Vitara GL

Safety kit includes driver and passenger airbags, ISOFIX mountings and ABS brakes, but sadly there is no mention of any kind of stability control.