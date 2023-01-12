Suzuki Fronx revealed as Baleno-based crossover that could also spawn a Toyota

New Delhi - The Suzuki Fronx broke cover at the Auto Expo in New Delhi on Thursday, and it’s looking set to come to South Africa. But is there really a gap for yet another compact Suzuki SUV? You might not think so, given how the new crossover is similar in size to the Brezza, but it appears that Maruti Suzuki is positioning it as a more car-like alternative with ‘coupe-inspired’ styling.

Beneath the skin, the Suzuki Fronx is decidedly similar to the Baleno hatchback, and it even shares the latter’s overall length and wheelbase, and it has a similar cabin, although the exterior body panels are unique. There are also rumours of a Toyota version that could be called the Taisor, and this could form part of the Japanese carmaker’s strategy to replace the Urban Cruiser in South Africa, given that production of the latter has ended in India. In India the Suzuki Fronx will be offered with a choice of two engines: a normally aspirated 1.2-litre that produces 66kW and 113Nm, and a 1.0-litre turbo motor that offers 74kW and 148Nm. Both are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, but the 1.2 is available with a five-speed automatic transmission and the 1.0T can be ordered with a six-speed auto.

But as with the Baleno, it’s also possible that South African models could be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre engine. That said, local specifications, and launch timing, have yet to be confirmed. As mentioned, the cabin of the Suzuki Fronx is closely modelled on the Baleno hatch, and standard specification on the top models in India is generous, with features such as a 360 view camera, redesigned head-up display and wireless charging. It’s been a really busy week for Maruti Suzuki at the 2023 Auto Expo, as the Indian division has pulled the covers off a five-door version of the Jimny, which is also coming to SA, as well as the eVX concept car that previews its first battery-powered product.

