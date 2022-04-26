Suzuki Jimny GL and Rhino Edition now available in South Africa

Johannesburg: Despite its impracticalities, South Africans have really fallen in love with the Suzuki Jimny, largely thanks to its plucky looks and supreme off-road capabilities. This love affair seems to be growing each month, with Suzuki having registered 440 new Jimnys in March and 394 in February. That’s quite a significant number for a niche 4x4.

And you can expect the Suzuki Jimny to win even more friends, following the release of the GL spec grade and Rhino Edition package, which are now available at a dealer near you. Until now buyers have had to choose between the entry-level GA and flagship GLX specifications, but now the GL is here to offer something a bit more balanced in the middle. The GL is priced at R336 900, which is a R18 000 premium over the GA, and unlike the latter it’s also available in automatic guise, in that case priced at R357 900.

Over and above the bare basics that you get in the GA, the GL comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, a Bluetooth compatible audio system with steering-mounted controls, remote central locking as well as electric windows and mirrors. Of course for an extra R20 000 you could have the GLX, which adds a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto climate control and LED headlights. As mentioned, Suzuki is also offering a new Rhino Edition, which is inspired by a similar edition offered with the SJ exactly 40 years ago.

Order the new kit and your Jimny will come with the Suzuki Heritage Grille, Rhino decals, red mud flaps, rain and wind deflectors and a Rhino-branded soft spare wheel cover. All Suzuki Jimny models continue to be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre K15B normally aspirated petrol engine, which offers 75kW and 130Nm, and a traditional four-wheel drive system with low range transfer case remains standard. Suzuki Auto South Africa brand marketing manager Brendon Carpenter said the company had spoken to many customers who wanted more features than the GA offered but who couldn’t stretch their budgets to the GLX.

“We believe that the Jimny GL is the complete answer to the question from interested customers who love the Jimny and its promise of adventure, but who do not need all the luxuries and accompanying higher price of the GLX model,” Carpenter said. Suzuki Jimny Prices (April 2022) 1.5 GA 5-speed manual - R318 900

1.5 GL 5-speed manual - R336 900 1.5 GL 4-speed automatic - R357 900 1.5 GLX 5-speed manual - R356 900