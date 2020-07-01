Suzuki reveals new Across SUV with Toyota Rav4 genes

Johannesburg - Just like Ford and Volkswagen are teaming up for certain future products such as bakkies and vans, Toyota and Suzuki have been flirting with their own joint ventures, although it’s worth noting that the former has a 4.9 percent stake in its Japanese counterpart’s business.

Nonetheless, the Toyzuki collaboration (or is it Suzota?) has already resulted in a badge-engineered Suzuki Baleno in India, which is called the Toyota Glanza, and a Suzuki-based compact SUV is also on the cards.

But Toyota will also be supplying some cars to Suzuki, and the first of these to see light of day is the new Suzuki Across, which is a mildly facelifted and rebadged Toyota Rav4.

While the side profile and rear styling continue almost unchanged, the Suzuki does at least receive unique frontal styling, with slimmer headlights and a more rectangular grille. It actually looks slightly neater in our opinion, although styling is always a subjective thing.

The cabin is also very much a badge-engineered affair, with Toyota’s 22.8cm touchscreen display dominating the central section of the dashboard.