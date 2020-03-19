Suzuki S-Presso: Range details and prices for SA's cheapest car

Johannesburg - With the launch of the Suzuki S-Presso this week, South Africa has a new cheapest car. While the base price of R134 900 was revealed on the company’s website earlier this week, the car was officially launched on Wednesday night and we now have all the details on the model range, which comprises five models stretching up to the R160 900 mark. Like the Renault Kwid that it will compete with, the Suzuki S-Presso has a chunky, SUV-like design. It also boasts a ground clearance of 180mm. The newcomer is built around Suzuki’s Heartect platform and in terms of size it’s slightly smaller than its French rival, but still longer than a Toyota Aygo. All models are powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine, which you’ll also find in the Celerio. It produces 50kW and 90Nm, and Suzuki claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.9 litres per 100km. It’s worth noting that this is an extremely light vehicle, with a maximum kerb weight of just 770kg. The engine can be paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

A walk through the range

The S-Presso is offered in five flavours: GL, GL+, GL+ AMT, S-Edition and S-Edition AMT, and there are six colour choices: Sizzle Orange, Fire Red, Pearl Starry Blue, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver and White.

Despite being the cheapest car on the market, there’s no roughing it in the R134 900 1.0 GL base model, which still packs most of the comfort and safety essentials. Standard features include air conditioning, front electric windows, remote central locking, rear park distance control, trip computer, 14-inch rims with plastic wheel covers, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

It’s not much of a stretch to the GL+, which costs R139 900 in manual form and R152 900 with the AMT gearbox. This midrange model adds Suzuki’s touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a reverse camera.

The S-Edition is yours for R147 900 (manual) or R160 900 (AMT), and the spec differences here are cosmetic, with the range-topper sporting a silver grille, cladding for the wheel arches and lower doors, front and rear skid plates and silver garnishes in the cabin.

Accessories and free insurance

All models can be accessorised at dealer level with various add-ons, including a rear spoiler, side cladding, colour coded grille and unique interior garnishes that match the exterior colour.

And that’s the line-up in a nutshell.

As a further bonus, the S-Presso is sold with one year’s complementary insurance as well as a two-year/30 000km service plan and a promotional five-year/200 000km warranty. Three years of roadside assistance is also part of the deal, and this even includes roadside security and locksmith services.

2020 SUZUKI S-PRESSO PRICES

1.0 GL MT - R134 900

1.0 GL+ MT - R139 900

1.0 GL+ AMT - R152 900

1.0 S-Edition MT - R147 900

1.0 S-Edition AMT - 160 900

