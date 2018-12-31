Tokyo - Of the many variations of Jimny that fans might have dreamed up over the years, a bakkie version is surely high on the list, and Suzuki has now brought that fantasy to life with this concept vehicle. Shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon over the weekend, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra Pickup Style, to give you its mouthful of a name, is as retro as it is rugged in its design approach - note the ‘woodie’ side panel decor and white steel wheels.

The Jimny is already one of the most capable off-road vehicles around, but raised suspension, Bridgestone Dueller off-road tyres, tow hooks and roof-mounted fog lights make it even easier to take your tools to just about any location on earth.

Suzuki hasn’t mentioned any loadbay specifications, but the concept’s back section is clearly on the small side - but hey, if this vehicle was stretched any further then it simply wouldn’t be a Jimny.

The engine and chassis, we’ll assume, remain as per the SUV version, with power coming from a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, and at this stage there is no word on whether such a vehicle would ever enter production.

IOL Motoring



