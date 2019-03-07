Johannesburg - Suzuki’s player in the affordable seven-seater market has been redesigned for 2019, the second-generation model boasting increased dimensions and a more powerful engine. The MPV shifts onto Suzuki’s Heartect platform that boasts better collision performance and improved rigidity, and it’s a bigger package too, with overall length stretching by 130mm to 4395mm, while width increases by 40mm and height by 5mm, but the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2740mm.

The redesigned seats are said to be more comfortable and the vehicle can accommodate seven occupants, and Suzuki claims that adults will be comfortable in the third row.

The second row is split 60/40 and has tilt and slide functionality as well as the ability to slide back and forth to vary legroom between the zones, while and the third row is split 50/50. Both aforementioned rows can fold flat to increase luggage space. With all seats in place, there is 199 litres of boot space and the load floor can adjust to two different heights.

To haul all those people, Suzuki has replaced the previous 1.4-litre unit with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, also naturally aspirated but now boasting direct injection. Mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox, the engine pushes 77kW and 138Nm.

The Ertiga is available in GA and GL grades, and all versions are sold with a promotional five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

PRICING

1.5 GA - R214 900

1.5 GL - R239 900

1.5 GL auto - R254 900

