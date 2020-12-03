Suzuki’s Dzire compact sedan gets fresh look, extra safety kit

JOHANNESBURG - The Suzuki Dzire is often overlooked in favour of its funkier hatch sibling, the Swift, but it remains a trusty option for those seeking an affordable sedan and it just got a bit better with the release of the facelifted version in South Africa.

Upfront the 2020 model is fitted with a redesigned front bumper, in which the grille and lower air intake are now combined to form one unit in an almost Audi-like manner. The grille surround is finished in silver in the case of the GA entry derivative, or chrome in the more luxurious GL. The latter model also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels in place of the previous model’s plastic-covered steelies.

Furthermore, Suzuki has added two new exterior colour choices in the form of Premium Silver Metallic and Phoenix Red Pearl.

The cabin changes are limited to a new-look upholstery, and Suzuki has added a new active safety feature in the form of ESP stability control, which is now standard across the range.

Power comes from the familiar 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine, which produces 61kW and 113Nm. It drives the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission, and Suzuki says a five-speed automated manual GL model will join the range soon.