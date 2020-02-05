Suzuki's Ignis gets a midlife nip and tuck









Hamamatsu, Japan - Suzuki has revealed the facelifted version of its plucky little Ignis crossover hatch. Although the version that you see here is the Japanese market variant, the Indian-spec Maruti Suzuki Ignis that will inevitably make its way to South Africa is set to be revealed this Thursday, February 7, at the Auto Expo 2020. Besides a few trim differences, global versions are unlikely to differ too radically. So what’s new? The most notable change is the new four-slot grille that takes some inspiration from the Jimny and Vitara. It gives the car a more muscular appearance, as does the redesigned rear bumper. Suzuki is also offering a new spec grade for those seeking an even more SUV-like look, this variant receiving a unique front bumper with a skid plate, roof rails, wheel arch mouldings and a rear bumper that’s partially painted silver. Inside, the new spec grade is set apart by synthetic leather seat trim as well as khaki and gunmetal accent colours. Suzuki has also thrown in a new body colour called ‘Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic’ to match.

Interior changes to the standard models are minimal, apart from a few trim changes that will likely vary across the regions, and Suzuki has also mentioned a new 'follow me home' automatic lighting system that illuminates when you lock and unlock the vehicle.

While the Japanese version offers hybrid assistance, the Indian-sourced model is expected to continue with the current 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 61kW and 113Nm.

This is currently the only engine option offered in South Africa, where the Ignis retails for between R182 900 and R221 900.

In other news, Suzuki broke its South African sales record once again last month, with a total of 1632 vehicles, about half of which were Swift hatchbacks.

IOL Motoring



